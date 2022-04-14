Russian invasion in Ukraine kills 197 children, wounds 351 children – PGO

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has killed 197 children and injured 351 children, according to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO).

"More than 548 children have suffered in Ukraine since February 24, 2022 as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. At the same time, 197 children were killed and more than 351 were injured with varying degrees of severity. According to data obtained by juvenile prosecutors, the most injured children were in Donetsk region - 115, Kyiv region - 105, Kharkiv region - 81, Chernihiv region - 54, Mykolaiv region - 40, Kherson region - 38, Luhansk region - 36, Zaporizhia region - 23, the capital - 16, Sumy region - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15," the report published Thursday morning reads.