On Tuesday, 12 invaders, two self-propelled artillery mounts, 'Grad' liquidated in south of Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen destroyed 12 personnel and eleven pieces of equipment of the Russian occupation army in the zone of responsibility of the South task force on Tuesday, according to the command's Facebook page.

"Over the current day, on the southern borders of our defense, enemy losses amounted to 12 invaders and eleven pieces of equipment, including three UAVs, two self-propelled artillery mounts, a Grad multiple launch rocket system and other vehicles. The enemy's field ammunition was also destroyed," the summary said.

The enemy ship grouping in the Black Sea Operational Zone remains in its positions in the face of an intensifying storm.