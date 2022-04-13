Facts

12:46 13.04.2022

Zelensky grateful to Estonia for military support, assistance to migrants, refusal of Russian energy resources

1 min read
Zelensky grateful to Estonia for military support, assistance to migrants, refusal of Russian energy resources

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in front of the Estonian Parliament via video link, thanked for military support, assistance to temporary Ukrainian migrants and the rejection of Russian energy sources.

"Estonia was one of the first states in the world to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance. It's true. In particular, defense assistance. I am grateful to you for your sincere support of our migrants... I am grateful to you for giving up Russian energy resources and that source of petrodollars for Russia, which make it self-confident and unwilling to seek equal relations with other nations," the head of state said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky urges to stop deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, return them home

Law enforcement officers find over 720 bodies of dead people in Kyiv region - police

Marines from 36th brigade break through to Azov fighters, defenders of Mariupol strengthen defense area

Zelensky: World must respond preventively to possible use of weapons of mass destruction

Zelensky: We will find all Russian servicemen involved in crimes

LATEST

UK includes Alekperov, Yevtushenkov, Bokarev in sanctions list

Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine discusses with Kuleba Brussels' assistance to Kyiv, fight against Russian disinformation in world

USA ready to consider possibility of supplying Ukraine with weapons for attacks on Russian airfields

On Tuesday, 12 invaders, two self-propelled artillery mounts, 'Grad' liquidated in south of Ukraine

Zelensky urges to stop deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, return them home

Ukraine should receive candidate status now, its membership in EU signed with blood - faction of European People's Party in European Parliament

Shmyhal calls on head of USAID to join investigation of war crimes of Russia

Zelensky offers to exchange Medvedchuk for captive Ukrainians

Russia-occupation troops fleeing Chornobyl NPP took with them radioactive items

Law enforcement officers find over 720 bodies of dead people in Kyiv region - police

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD