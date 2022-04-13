Zelensky grateful to Estonia for military support, assistance to migrants, refusal of Russian energy resources

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in front of the Estonian Parliament via video link, thanked for military support, assistance to temporary Ukrainian migrants and the rejection of Russian energy sources.

"Estonia was one of the first states in the world to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance. It's true. In particular, defense assistance. I am grateful to you for your sincere support of our migrants... I am grateful to you for giving up Russian energy resources and that source of petrodollars for Russia, which make it self-confident and unwilling to seek equal relations with other nations," the head of state said.