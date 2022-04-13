Zelensky urges to stop deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, return them home

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the European Union to find tools that could stop the deportation of Ukrainians to Russia and return the deportees home.

"I urge at the level of the European Union to find such instruments of influence on Russia that could stop the deportation, return all the deported people home. The European Union has the power to ensure this," he said on Wednesday, speaking via video link in the Estonian Parliament.

"The European Union must use this power. Until Russia returns the forcibly taken Ukrainians, until it returns thousands of stolen children, it should not receive any money from European states and companies. The European Union does not have the right to sponsor the deportation," Zelensky also said.

According to him, "today, more than 500,000 Ukrainians have been forcibly displaced. Imagine how much it is. As if the occupiers set the goal of taking out all of Tallinn, a third of all your citizens."

"Ukrainians are deprived of documents, they take everything, they try to transport them to remote regions of the Russian Federation, they interfere in every way with attempts to return to Ukraine, they separate children from their parents and want to send them to Russian families for illegal adoption," the president said.