Ukraine should receive candidate status now, its membership in EU signed with blood - faction of European People's Party in European Parliament

The faction of the European People's Party (Christian Democrats) in the European Parliament believes that Ukraine should now receive the status of an EU member candidate, since it paid for its position with blood of the murdered Ukrainians.

"The EU has to grant political protection to Ukraine now. This includes immediate candidate status. Ukraine has signed its membership of the EU with its blood - it's our responsibility towards murdered Ukrainians to grant it," the party said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The EPP stated this position in reaction to the post of former press secretary of the President of Ukraine Yulia Mendel with reference to the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas about the chance of our country "to become an EU candidate country in a few weeks, possibly as early as June."