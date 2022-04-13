Zelensky offers to exchange Medvedchuk for captive Ukrainians

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has offered Russia to exchange former MP of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk for Ukrainian citizens who are held captive by the Russian military.

"I propose to the Russian Federation to exchange this guy of yours [Medvedchuk] for our guys and girls who are now in Russian captivity," Zelensky said in a video message on Wednesday night.

The head of state stressed the importance of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and the military to consider this possibility.

Also, according to the President, it is symbolic that Medvedchuk was detained on Cosmonautics Day.

"He hid for 48 days. But, finally, he decided to run away outside our state. Well: the famous 'Let's go!' didn't work for this 'astronaut' in the bad sense of the word," Zelensky said.

"I think it's especially cynical of him to use military camouflage. He tried to disguise himself like that. Such a warrior. Such a patriot. Well, if Medvedchuk chose a military uniform for himself, then he falls under wartime rules," Zelensky said.