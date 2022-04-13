Facts

11:52 13.04.2022

Law enforcement officers find over 720 bodies of dead people in Kyiv region - police

2 min read
Law enforcement officers find over 720 bodies of dead people in Kyiv region - police

Law enforcement officers found and examined more than 720 bodies of dead people in Kyiv region, head of the region's police Andriy Nebytov said.

"The number of discovered and examined bodies of dead civilians in Kyiv region as a result of Russian aggression is already more than 720 people, more than 200 people are considered missing," Nebytov said.

The police also informed that since the beginning of the war, more than 3,050 criminal proceedings on crimes committed by the military of the Russian Federation have been recorded in the capital region.

During martial law, the police registered 233 criminal proceedings on infringement of the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, and 1,463 facts are being investigated for violation of the laws and customs of war.

Law enforcement officers have registered more than 150 facts of looting and have already reported suspicion to 35 people, registered more than 30 criminal proceedings on collaboration activities, collected materials to assist the aggressor and have already reported suspicion to five people.

In addition, the police continue to clean up the territories that were occupied by Russian troops, identify those who collaborated with the enemy, identify victims of Russian aggression, record the destruction and examine the bodies of the dead.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky urges to stop deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, return them home

Marines from 36th brigade break through to Azov fighters, defenders of Mariupol strengthen defense area

Zelensky: World must respond preventively to possible use of weapons of mass destruction

Zelensky: We will find all Russian servicemen involved in crimes

USA ready to send Ukraine more sophisticated weapons that require additional training – TV

LATEST

Zelensky urges to stop deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, return them home

Zelensky grateful to Estonia for military support, assistance to migrants, refusal of Russian energy resources

Ukraine should receive candidate status now, its membership in EU signed with blood - faction of European People's Party in European Parliament

Shmyhal calls on head of USAID to join investigation of war crimes of Russia

Zelensky offers to exchange Medvedchuk for captive Ukrainians

Russia-occupation troops fleeing Chornobyl NPP took with them radioactive items

Casualties of Russian forces in Ukraine total 19,800, 158 planes, 739 tanks destroyed

Marines from 36th brigade break through to Azov fighters, defenders of Mariupol strengthen defense area

Too early to return to Kyiv, liberated regions of Ukraine, there is risk of aggression resumption, use of chemical weapons

Avakov offers to exchange Medvedchuk for corridor for civilians, military from Mariupol

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD