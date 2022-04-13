Law enforcement officers find over 720 bodies of dead people in Kyiv region - police

Law enforcement officers found and examined more than 720 bodies of dead people in Kyiv region, head of the region's police Andriy Nebytov said.

"The number of discovered and examined bodies of dead civilians in Kyiv region as a result of Russian aggression is already more than 720 people, more than 200 people are considered missing," Nebytov said.

The police also informed that since the beginning of the war, more than 3,050 criminal proceedings on crimes committed by the military of the Russian Federation have been recorded in the capital region.

During martial law, the police registered 233 criminal proceedings on infringement of the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, and 1,463 facts are being investigated for violation of the laws and customs of war.

Law enforcement officers have registered more than 150 facts of looting and have already reported suspicion to 35 people, registered more than 30 criminal proceedings on collaboration activities, collected materials to assist the aggressor and have already reported suspicion to five people.

In addition, the police continue to clean up the territories that were occupied by Russian troops, identify those who collaborated with the enemy, identify victims of Russian aggression, record the destruction and examine the bodies of the dead.