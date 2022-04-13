Too early to return to Kyiv, liberated regions of Ukraine, there is risk of aggression resumption, use of chemical weapons

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Maliar noted the possibility of resumption of Russian aggression in those areas where there are no hostilities anymore, and in this regard, she noted the reasonableness of calls to the residents of these areas who left their homes, not to return yet.

"The resumption of aggressive actions in other regions, not only in the east, is possible, that is, we are considering such scenarios. Today, the key task of the Russian troops is the east ... but at the same time, a threat regarding other regions of Ukraine is also possible. Therefore, today we should not relax - the war is in its active phase now, we cannot say that activity is subsiding, that fighting is decreasing - they continue, they just continue in the east... and depending on how the circumstances develop in other regions, it will be clear whether the enemy will move further," Maliar said on the air of the telethon on Wednesday morning.

According to her, so far the Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything possible to prevent the Russian occupation forces from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine.

At the request of the presenter to comment on officials' calls to residents of the liberated regions and Kyiv to refrain from returning home for the time being, the deputy minister replied: "These are absolutely reasonable calls."

"Indeed, it is still too early to return, including to the capital. And we must not forget that today there is a high risk throughout the state of use of chemical weapons by the Russian Federation - they are considering such scenarios - and, despite the fact that they have already fired more than a thousand missiles in Ukraine, they still have a huge arsenal. Therefore, today there are all risks. As long as the war continues, there are risks," Maliar said.