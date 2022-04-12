Facts

11:28 12.04.2022

Three people killed, eight more injured due to shelling in Donetsk region on Monday

1 min read
Three people killed, eight more injured due to shelling in Donetsk region on Monday

On Monday, as a result of enemy shelling in the settlements of Donetsk region, three people have been killed and eight wounded, head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"On April 11, as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region, three more people were killed: in Vuhledar, Mykhaylivka and Krasnohorivka. Eight civilians were injured," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

In addition, he said that on Monday, "two people wounded in Luhansk region received medical assistance in Bakhmut."

Kyrylenko noted that "it was possible to clarify information about seven more victims in Mariupol, but it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha."

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

It’s necessary to define specific deadlines for each country to limit the use of Russian energy resources - Zelensky in Lithuanian Parliament

Zelensky: Some EU countries cannot decide when they limit use of Russian energy resources

Info about use of chemical weapons by Russian army in Mariupol being checked – dpty defense minister

Some 186 children killed, 344 injured due to Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

Zelensky: We take seriously statements by occupiers about possible use of chemical weapons

LATEST

USA supports team of experts in investigation of murder of civilians in Buzova village, Kyiv region

Persons injured as result of unknown substance spraying by Russian invaders in Mariupol in satisfactory condition - Azov

It’s necessary to define specific deadlines for each country to limit the use of Russian energy resources - Zelensky in Lithuanian Parliament

Some 33,000 residents of Mariupol forcibly deported to Russia, ORDO

Zelensky: Some EU countries cannot decide when they limit use of Russian energy resources

Russian special services plan series of terrorist attacks on their territory to increase anti-Ukrainian hysteria - Main Intelligence Directorate

Rada registers bill on criminal liability for men who do not return to Ukraine after martial law declared

Russian invaders struck infrastructure facility in Khmelnytsky region, no victims reported

Lithuania receives about 45,000 Ukrainian refugees

No strike group of Russian troops observed on border with Sumy region

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD