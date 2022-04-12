Three people killed, eight more injured due to shelling in Donetsk region on Monday

On Monday, as a result of enemy shelling in the settlements of Donetsk region, three people have been killed and eight wounded, head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"On April 11, as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region, three more people were killed: in Vuhledar, Mykhaylivka and Krasnohorivka. Eight civilians were injured," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

In addition, he said that on Monday, "two people wounded in Luhansk region received medical assistance in Bakhmut."

Kyrylenko noted that "it was possible to clarify information about seven more victims in Mariupol, but it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha."