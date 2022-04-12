Ukrainian military destroy Russian aircraft, two helicopters, four drones in one day

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed seven air targets of the Russian invaders: an airplane, two helicopters and four unmanned aerial vehicles, the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"On April 11, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed seven air targets of Russian invaders: one aircraft, two helicopters, four unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.

The fighters of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue the air confrontation with superior enemy forces - they patrol the airspace, covering the strike groups of Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24M bombers, which inflict missile and bomb strikes on the positions of the Russian occupation forces in different directions.