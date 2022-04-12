Facts

09:51 12.04.2022

In Dnipropetrovsk region shell hits mill, no casualties

1 min read
In Dnipropetrovsk region shell hits mill, no casualties

An enemy shell hit an old mill in Dnipropetrovsk region at night, no one was injured, head of the regional military administration Valentyn Riznychenko said.

"We have one night alarm and one 'arrival', unfortunately. In Synelnykove district, an old mill was hit. People were not injured," he wrote on his telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

Riznychenko also said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working in Kherson region, and asked people not to worry.

"Along with us, in Kherson region, our military are preparing the orcs, so it's a little loud in our border villages. This is our Armed Forces. Don't worry," he wrote.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 186 children killed, 344 injured due to Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

Zelensky: We take seriously statements by occupiers about possible use of chemical weapons

Russian army has lost 19,600 servicemen, 732 tanks and 157 aircraft during the war – General Staff

Zelensky: mining Ukrainian territory is conscious crime of Russian troops

We could deblock Mariupol if we get enough weapons - Zelensky

LATEST

Some 186 children killed, 344 injured due to Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

Zelensky: We take seriously statements by occupiers about possible use of chemical weapons

Russian army has lost 19,600 servicemen, 732 tanks and 157 aircraft during the war – General Staff

Zelensky: mining Ukrainian territory is conscious crime of Russian troops

UK with partners verifying details of chemical attack on Mariupol – UK foreign minister

We could deblock Mariupol if we get enough weapons - Zelensky

Disguised Russian invaders in Mykolaiv region try to attack AFU positions - South task force command

Shmyhal to members of U.S. Congress: We demand complete blockade of all Russian banks, financial institutions

Russian invaders drop poisonous substance from drone on Ukrainian military, civilians in Mariupol - Azov

Zelensky, Norwegian PM discuss Russian aggression, enhancing energy cooperation

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD