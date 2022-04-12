In Dnipropetrovsk region shell hits mill, no casualties

An enemy shell hit an old mill in Dnipropetrovsk region at night, no one was injured, head of the regional military administration Valentyn Riznychenko said.

"We have one night alarm and one 'arrival', unfortunately. In Synelnykove district, an old mill was hit. People were not injured," he wrote on his telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

Riznychenko also said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working in Kherson region, and asked people not to worry.

"Along with us, in Kherson region, our military are preparing the orcs, so it's a little loud in our border villages. This is our Armed Forces. Don't worry," he wrote.