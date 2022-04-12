Facts

09:50 12.04.2022

Some 186 children killed, 344 injured due to Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

1 min read
As a result of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 186 children have been killed, 344 children injured, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PG O) reports.

"More than 530 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of the armed invasion of our state by the Russian Federation. At the same time, as of the morning of April 12, 2022, 185 children were killed and more than 344 were injured. The most affected children were in Donetsk region – 113, Kyiv – 99, Kharkiv – 76, Chernihiv – 54, Mykolaiv – 40, Luhansk – 36, Kherson – 36, Zaporizhia – 22, the capital – 16, Sumy – 16, Zhytomyr – 15," the message published on the Telegram channel on Tuesday reads.

