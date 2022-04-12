UK with partners verifying details of chemical attack on Mariupol – UK foreign minister

The UK is working with partners to verify details of a possible use of chemical weapons in Mariupol, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

"Reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on the people of Mariupol. We are working urgently with partners to verify details. Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account," she tweeted on Tuesday night.