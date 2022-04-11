Shmyhal to members of U.S. Congress: We demand complete blockade of all Russian banks, financial institutions

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, during a meeting with members of the U.S. Congress, said that Ukraine demands a complete blocking of all Russian banks and financial institutions, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine reports.

"We ask you to take urgent measures and introduce a complete blocking of all Russian banks and financial institutions, including Gazprombank, Bank of Moscow and Rosselkhozbank. We call on you to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, to impose sanctions against the assets of the Russian government and Russian state enterprises in the U.S., to block the access of Russian ships and maritime companies to all inland seaports of the U.S.," the prime minister said during the meeting.

Shmyhal also said that in order to end the war, Ukraine needs a lot of military assistance and increased sanctions against the Russian Federation from the U.S.

"In order to end the war, the genocide and the suffering of Ukrainians, we need further U.S. support, primarily with more military assistance and increased sanctions pressure," he said.

In addition, the Prime Minister noted that Ukraine needs the voice of the U.S. in upholding a complete embargo on Russian oil, gas, minerals and metals.

"Your actions today are critical to ending Russia's war against Ukraine. The faster you act, the more innocent civilian lives will be saved. You can do it," he said

Shmyhal thanked the U.S. for the recently introduced package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, and for financial support for Ukraine, but he noted that "the price that Russia pays for the war is not high enough."

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko also reportedly attended the meeting.