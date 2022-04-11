Facts

Ukraine and Israel have reached a number of agreements on refugees - the Embassy

During the next meeting, Ambassador of Ukraine Yevhen Korniychuk and Minister of Internal Affairs of Israel Ayeled Shaked reached a number of agreements on the issue of Ukrainian refugees staying in Israel. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«During the negotiations on the status of Ukrainian citizens staying in Israel during the hostilities, a number of agreements were reached. The Israeli side has responded positively to work permits for Ukrainians who arrived in Israel on the eve of the full-scale Russian invasion and were forced to stay, as well as those who entered Israel after February 23. In addition, these categories of citizens will be able to receive basic social insurance», - the statement reads.

In addition, the Israeli Ministry of Internal Affairs agreed in principle to issue entry permits to families of Ukrainian citizens legally staying in Israel on work visas.

«The Embassy no longer agrees with the principle of applying quotas and any other restrictions on the entry of Ukrainians into Israel, mostly women and children, at the invitation of Israeli friends who are ready to provide Ukrainians with shelter from the horrors of Russian aggression», - the Embassy said.

 

