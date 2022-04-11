Facts

Russia's war against Ukraine can be qualified in two words: failure and cruelty – Borrell

High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell says that in the light of the upcoming military operations of Russia in the east of Ukraine, the EU will continue to support Kyiv in the military aspect.

At the end of a meeting of the European Council at the level of Foreign Ministers, in Luxembourg on Monday, Borrell said what happens on the eastern front makes all of them more ready to continue to support Ukraine, which is facing this battle. The EU has mobilized more funding from the European Peace Facility Fund. Now the EU is ready to support Ukraine in a military aspect, according to the official statement.

Describing Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, the High Representative considered it possible to say that two words are needed to qualify Russian aggression against Ukraine, the first is failure. This is a big failure of the Russian army. They tried to take Kyiv, but they were thrown back, now they have left Kyiv. They saw that it was impossible to take the capital, and regrouped to the east. The Ukrainians are sure that they intend to launch a big operation in Donbas. The second word, and this is even harder, is what the Russian army left behind, these are killed civilians, destroyed cities, indiscriminate bombing, such as we saw at the railway station. The EU is very concerned about the humanitarian consequences of this war, Borrell said.

