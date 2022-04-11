War in Ukraine kills at least 1,842 civilians, 2,493 wounded – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 00:00 on April 10 amounted to 4,335 civilians (4,232 in the report a day earlier), including 1,842 killed (1,793), the Office of the High Commissioner UN Human Rights said on Monday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said in the document.

According to it, this concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said in the staetemet.

According to confirmed UN data, some 474 men, some 301 women, some 50 boys and some 28 girls killed, while the gender of 70 children and 919 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 2,493 wounded were 49 girls and 50 boys, as well as 134 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared with the previous day, according to the UN, six more children were killed and four wounded.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on April 11, there were 583 (571) killed and 983 (963) wounded in government-controlled territory, and 73 (71) killed and 277 (275) injured in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 1,186 (1,151) killed and 1,233 (1,201) wounded.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, as of 08:00 on April 11, 183 (176) children were killed, 342 (336) were wouned.

The summary traditionally states that the increase in indicators in it to the previous report should not be attributed only to cases that occurred on April 10, since during the day OHCHR also verified a number of cases that occurred in previous days.