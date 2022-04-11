Zelensky, PM of Netherlands discuss defense support for Ukraine, tougher sanctions against

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed defense support for Ukraine and tougher sanctions against Russia with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

"Continued dialogue with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. Discussed defense support for 🇺🇦 in our counteraction to Russia's aggression, the need to enhance sanctions and punish all those guilty of the horrible crimes of the aggressor in Ukraine. We will continue to coordinate efforts to achieve peace in!" Zelensky said on Twitter.