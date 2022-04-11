At video meeting with Biden, Modi expresses hope for peaceful solution to situation in Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during a video conference with U.S. President Joe Biden said that he hopes for a peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine, and also promised to send more medical aid to Ukraine.

"We hope that the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine will pave the way for peace," Modi said during the videoconference part of the talks with Biden, which was open to journalists.

The Indian Prime Minister also announced the need to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. He said that India, for its part, delivers medicines and other assistance to Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Modi said that at the request of Ukraine, India will soon supply another batch of medicines.