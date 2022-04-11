EU Delegation resumes operation in Kyiv

The Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine has resumed its work in Kyiv after a break due to full-scale Russian aggression.

"The EU is back in Kyiv!" The mission said in Twitter on Monday.

The statement is illustrated by a photograph of the EU flag on a flagpole installed near the representative office building at 101 Volodymyrska Street in the Ukrainian capital.

The EU Delegation was completely evacuated a day after the start of the war, and since then the main team has been working in Rzeszów in southwestern Poland. On April 9, the press service of the European External Action Service in Brussels (EEAS) announced the return of the EU diplomatic mission to Kyiv.

Last week, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry announced the return of the ambassador to Kyiv. The diplomats were also returned by the Latvian Foreign Ministry. At the end of March, Slovenia's charge d'affaires arrived in the capital of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, the Polish ambassador to Ukraine has always remained in Kyiv, who clarified to the media that in addition to him, the Turkish ambassador and the apostolic nuncio to Ukraine also worked in the Ukrainian capital.