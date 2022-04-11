Facts

18:16 11.04.2022

Presidents of Ukraine, Senegal discuss Russian aggression in Ukraine

Presidents of Ukraine, Senegal discuss Russian aggression in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the Russian aggression in Ukraine with Head of the African Union, President of Senegal Macky Sall.

"Had a phone conversation with Head of the African Union, President of Senegal Macky Sall. Noted the statement of the African Union dated February 24 on respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Informed about our struggle against the invasion and heinous crimes of the Russian aggressor," Zelensky said on Twitter.

