Zelensky: We not ready to give up territories, our people to feel victory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "not ready" to give up territories, although he admits that such demands from Russia are already being made.

"Are we ready to give up territories for peace? We are not ready to give up our territories. I would not want to get into a situation where I have to think about it and really answer this question. We have already given the lives of many people to save the state. We are like at least we owe them [people]... But this is life and it happens in different ways," Zelensky said in an interview with the 60 Minutes program on the American CBS television channel, published on Monday by the President's Office of Ukraine.

"We understand the Russian side. They say: recognize Crimea as Russian territory… I definitely will not admit it. And then they say: let us resolve the issue with Donbas. And the appetite there has grown, they want whole Donbas. And then they occupied Kherson region and would be happy to take the south. Such matters will be raised at the meeting [with Putin], if it takes place," the president said.

Answering the question of what victory would be for him, Zelensky said: "Our people will feel it. They will return. The return of people is blood for the body. There is nothing without them, and there is no sense in the territories. Our territories and the servicemen. Russia will not be on them. Yes, I understand that they [the Russians] will not leave Crimea. I understand that we will fight and bargain for a long time for territories in the east, in Donbas. People will return, tanks will leave, then it will be a victory."