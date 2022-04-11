Facts

16:17 11.04.2022

Ukraine receives EUR 44.5 mln loan from Sweden for priority social spending

1 min read

Ukraine received EUR 44.5 million from Sweden through the World Bank under the Loan Agreement "Additional Loan for the Second Economic Recovery Development Policy Loan," the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

"We are grateful to the state of Sweden, as well as to our other European partners for the significant financial support we receive, in particular through the tools of the World Bank. Such assistance will allow Ukraine to increase funding for social and humanitarian areas and will ensure the macro-financial balance of our state," Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko said.

The Ministry of Finance clarified that under the Agreement, this loan from the World Bank is provided for budget support to ensure priority social spending, as well as health care costs.

