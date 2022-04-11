Facts

13:20 11.04.2022

Zelensky: German position changing in favor of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Germany's position has recently changed in favor of Ukraine.

"I spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today. About how to bring to justice all those guilty of war crimes. How to strengthen sanctions against Russia and how to force Russia to seek peace. I am glad to note that recently the German position has been changing in favor of Ukraine," he said in a video message on Sunday evening.

"I think this is absolutely logical. Since this course is supported by the majority of the German people," the president said, noting that he expects "that everything agreed upon will be implemented."

