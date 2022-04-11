Facts

No intact objects of critical, any other infrastructure in Luhansk region

Head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai announced the destruction of entire infrastructure of the region as a result of shelling by Russian invaders.

"The attack near Zolote was repulsed, however, every city in Luhansk region was shelled by the enemy," Haidai wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday morning.

He said that there were no intact objects of critical and any other infrastructure in Luhansk region. "Do the Russians know about this? Yes, they have informants who aim fire at shops with people and warehouses with food. Therefore, every shelling of the housing stock is a targeted terrorist attack. The Russian World, which leaves people homeless. The Russians assaulted Zolote district - they went back and started firing at houses," the head of the regional military administration wrote.

According to him, high-rise buildings and private houses were damaged in Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Zolote, Kreminna. In Kreminna district, hectares of dry grass caught fire due to shelling, which added work to rescuers.

As previously reported, a private clinic and a school in Severodonetsk, and a sports facility in Zolote were destroyed.

At the same time, four enemy attacks were repulsed on the front line of Luhansk region and Donbas - five tanks, eight armored vehicles, six military vehicles and eight enemy artillery systems were destroyed.

