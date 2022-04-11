Facts

12:45 11.04.2022

Zelensky to South Korean Parliament: We need air defense systems, aircraft, tanks, artillery systems, ammunition, you have them

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on South Korea to provide assistance with the supply of weapons. Speaking to the South Korean parliament on Monday via video link, he said that "we need air defense systems, we need aircraft, tanks, other armored vehicles, artillery systems and ammunition. And you have something that can be indispensable for us."

"You have it. Armored vehicles, anti-aircraft, anti-tank, anti-ship weapons," he said.

According to Zelensky, "when there is a question of survival in a war aimed at the complete subjugation of the people, fundamental answers must be given. The usual rules for the supply of weapons need to be reconsidered. Fast actions needed. Help should be provided. Giving the necessary weapons to Ukraine means not only saving the lives of our people and not only giving us the opportunity to deblock our cities, but also saving other states, other regions from the further growth of Russian aggression."

