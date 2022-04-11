Slovakian PM denies fake that S-300 air defense system transferred to Ukraine was destroyed

Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger denied the information that the S-300 air defense system provided to Ukraine has been destroyed.

"Slovakia categorically denies Russian propaganda, that S-300 defence system in Ukraine was destroyed. It's a hoax. Officially confirmed by Ukraine, " he said on Twitter.

Earlier, Heger announced the provision of the S-300 air defense system to Ukraine, which was in service with his country.