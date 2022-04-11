Facts

12:55 11.04.2022

Russian occupiers launch ten missile strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region on Sunday – Vilkul

Russian occupiers launch ten missile strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region on Sunday – Vilkul

On Sunday, the Russian occupiers launched ten missile strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, said head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul.

"Ten missile strikes have been carried out on Dnipropetrovsk region today. The civilian airport in Dnipro was almost completely destroyed. Six rescuers were injured, one of them seriously," he said in his video message.

At the same time, he noted that there are no occupation troops on the territory of Kryvyi Rih district and Dnipropetrovsk region, and the situation as a whole is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the military administration.

