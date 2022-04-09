Occupants abduct 106 people in Zaporizhia region

Russian invaders abducted 106 citizens in Zaporizhia region, including 21 representatives of local authorities and two journalists, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada Liudmyla Denisova has said.

"Today, 63 people remain in captivity, including 10 officials and one journalist. The reason for the abductions is the pro-Ukrainian position and refusal to cooperate with the occupiers," Denisova wrote on Facebook.

In particular, in the village of Verkhniy Tokmak, Berdiansk district, Zaporizhia region, the occupiers are looking for participants in the ATO (JFO) and weapons, they search houses, beat people, abduct men and take them away in an unknown direction. The villagers are threatened with violence.

"Such actions by Russian militants grossly violate the right to liberty and security of citizens of Ukraine, guaranteed in Articles 3 and 34 of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, Article 9 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights. I appeal to the UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine and the mission of experts, created by the OSCE participating states following invocation of the OSCE's Moscow Mechanism, to take into account these facts of war crimes and human rights violations committed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine," Denisova wrote.