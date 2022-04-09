Facts

20:22 09.04.2022

Third exchange of prisoners, 12 Ukrainian soldiers, 14 civilians released

1 min read
Third exchange of prisoners, 12 Ukrainian soldiers, 14 civilians released

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk has announced the release of 26 Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity: 12 military personnel and 14 civilians.

"By order of President Zelensky, the third exchange of prisoners took place today. 12 of our soldiers, including one female officer, are returning home. We also released 14 civilians, including 9 women. A total of 26 of our people," Vereschuk wrote in her Telegram on Saturday.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UK to supply technology, know-how to ensure that Ukraine never blackmailed – Johnson

UK and partners to step up economic pressure on Russia – Johnson

Other Western countries should follow UK example on sanctions – Zelensky after meeting with Johnson

Whatever outcome about Ukraine's EU membership, Ukraine has very long path to recovery – von der Leyen

Borrell suggests Ukraine’s PGO transferring evidence of Russian crimes to International Criminal Court

LATEST

Austrian Chancellor visits Bucha

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,766 civilians – UN

Occupants abduct 106 people in Zaporizhia region

UK to supply technology, know-how to ensure that Ukraine never blackmailed – Johnson

UK and partners to step up economic pressure on Russia – Johnson

Other Western countries should follow UK example on sanctions – Zelensky after meeting with Johnson

Johnson declares support for people of Ukraine

Vapors from explosion of tank with nitric acid in Luhansk region spread towards positions of Russians

Whatever outcome about Ukraine's EU membership, Ukraine has very long path to recovery – von der Leyen

Von der Leyen: I am deeply convinced that Ukraine will win this war

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD