Third exchange of prisoners, 12 Ukrainian soldiers, 14 civilians released

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk has announced the release of 26 Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity: 12 military personnel and 14 civilians.

"By order of President Zelensky, the third exchange of prisoners took place today. 12 of our soldiers, including one female officer, are returning home. We also released 14 civilians, including 9 women. A total of 26 of our people," Vereschuk wrote in her Telegram on Saturday.