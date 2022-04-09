Facts

20:13 09.04.2022

Other Western countries should follow UK example on sanctions – Zelensky after meeting with Johnson

1 min read
Other Western countries should follow UK example on sanctions – Zelensky after meeting with Johnson

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that other Western countries should follow the example of the UK in the issue of sanctions against Russia for its military invasion and crimes in Ukraine.

The head of state thanked the UK and Prime Minister Boris Johnson for expanding sanctions packages against the Russian Federation and strengthening Ukraine's defense capability.

"Other democratic Western states should follow the UK's example. It's time to impose a full embargo on Russian energy, increase the volume of weapons provided to us," Zelensky said at a briefing with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv on Saturday.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UK to supply technology, know-how to ensure that Ukraine never blackmailed – Johnson

UK and partners to step up economic pressure on Russia – Johnson

Whatever outcome about Ukraine's EU membership, Ukraine has very long path to recovery – von der Leyen

Borrell suggests Ukraine’s PGO transferring evidence of Russian crimes to International Criminal Court

Seven occupiers' attacks repulsed in JFO zone, 21 pieces of equipment destroyed, two helicopters, a cruise missile shot down on Friday – JFO HQ

LATEST

Austrian Chancellor visits Bucha

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,766 civilians – UN

Occupants abduct 106 people in Zaporizhia region

UK to supply technology, know-how to ensure that Ukraine never blackmailed – Johnson

Third exchange of prisoners, 12 Ukrainian soldiers, 14 civilians released

UK and partners to step up economic pressure on Russia – Johnson

Johnson declares support for people of Ukraine

Vapors from explosion of tank with nitric acid in Luhansk region spread towards positions of Russians

Whatever outcome about Ukraine's EU membership, Ukraine has very long path to recovery – von der Leyen

Von der Leyen: I am deeply convinced that Ukraine will win this war

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD