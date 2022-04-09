Other Western countries should follow UK example on sanctions – Zelensky after meeting with Johnson

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that other Western countries should follow the example of the UK in the issue of sanctions against Russia for its military invasion and crimes in Ukraine.

The head of state thanked the UK and Prime Minister Boris Johnson for expanding sanctions packages against the Russian Federation and strengthening Ukraine's defense capability.

"Other democratic Western states should follow the UK's example. It's time to impose a full embargo on Russian energy, increase the volume of weapons provided to us," Zelensky said at a briefing with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv on Saturday.