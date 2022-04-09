Facts

19:16 09.04.2022

Von der Leyen: I am deeply convinced that Ukraine will win this war

Von der Leyen: I am deeply convinced that Ukraine will win this war

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has expressed her conviction that Ukraine will win the war with Russia.

"I am deeply convinced that Ukraine will win this war, democracy will win this war, freedom will win this war and the right of every country to shape its own future. And thus, we will work together with Ukraine to rebuild Ukraine. And rebuild Ukraine means massive investment and reforms and this will form and forge the path towards the European Union," von der Leyen said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday.

