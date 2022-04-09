Facts

19:13 09.04.2022

Johnson, Zelensky discuss new package of financial, military aid to Ukraine

1 min read
The Prime Minister of the UK is discussing in Kyiv a new package of financial and military aid to Ukraine, the BBC reported on Saturday, citing the press service of the country's government.

Downing Street said that "Mr Johnson was using the trip to set out a new package of financial and military aid." "The prime minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people," the spokesman said. "They will discuss the UK's long-term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid," he said.

BBC said that it comes the day after the UK announced GBP 100 million of weapons for Ukraine after the bombing of refugees at a railway station.

