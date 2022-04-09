Facts

16:54 09.04.2022

Seven occupiers' attacks repulsed in JFO zone, 21 pieces of equipment destroyed, two helicopters, a cruise missile shot down on Friday – JFO HQ

During the current day of Friday, April 8, seven attacks of Russian occupiers were repulsed in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone, 21 units of military equipment were destroyed, two helicopters and a cruise missile were shot down, the press center of the headquarters reported.

"During the current day, seven enemy attacks were successfully repulsed... Ukrainian defenders destroyed nine tanks, seven armored units and five units of enemy vehicles," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Friday.

Air defense units in the skies of the Ukrainian Donbas shot down two helicopters and one enemy cruise missile.

Interfax-Ukraine
