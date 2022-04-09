Facts

10:40 09.04.2022

Losses of personnel of Russian troops amount to 19,100 people - General Staff

1 min read
Losses of personnel of Russian troops amount to 19,100 people - General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupying army since the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Saturday morning, April 9, amounted to about 19,100 personnel, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During this period, the Russian Federation also lost 705 tanks, 1,895 armored combat vehicles, 335 artillery systems, 108 multiple rocket launchers, 55 air defense systems, 151 aircraft and 136 helicopters.

In addition, the invaders lost 1,363 units of vehicles, seven ships, 76 tanks with fuel and lubricants, 112 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level, four launchers of missile systems and 25 units of special equipment.

"The data is being specified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the report says.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 176 children die in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began - PGO

Zelensky thanks European Commission for fifth sanctions package, but believes it is not enough

Von der Leyen gives Zelensky questionnaire for EU accession

We share common values ​​– Zelensky after talks with von der Leyen

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

LATEST

EU shocked by Russian attack on Kramatorsk railway station - statement

Explosion heard in Chornomorsk, situation under control, no victims - mayor

Dpty of Mariupol City Council from Oppositon Platform, whom occupiers appointed mayor, informed of suspicion of high treason

Some 176 children die in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began - PGO

Enemy fires missiles at Myrhorod at night, 2 people injured - head of Poltava military administration

War unites not only Ukraine, but also EU – Zelensky

Zelensky thanks European Commission for fifth sanctions package, but believes it is not enough

Von der Leyen gives Zelensky questionnaire for EU accession

We share common values ​​– Zelensky after talks with von der Leyen

Turkish MFA: We’re deeply saddened by deaths and injuries of people waiting for evacuation in Kramatorsk, call for immediate ceasefire

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD