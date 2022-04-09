Losses of personnel of Russian troops amount to 19,100 people - General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupying army since the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Saturday morning, April 9, amounted to about 19,100 personnel, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During this period, the Russian Federation also lost 705 tanks, 1,895 armored combat vehicles, 335 artillery systems, 108 multiple rocket launchers, 55 air defense systems, 151 aircraft and 136 helicopters.

In addition, the invaders lost 1,363 units of vehicles, seven ships, 76 tanks with fuel and lubricants, 112 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level, four launchers of missile systems and 25 units of special equipment.

"The data is being specified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the report says.