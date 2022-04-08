Turkish MFA: We’re deeply saddened by deaths and injuries of people waiting for evacuation in Kramatorsk, call for immediate ceasefire

The Turkish Foreign Ministry says that the deaths and injuries of people in Kramatorsk (Donetsk region) as a result of a missile strike once again demonstrated the importance of creating humanitarian corridors to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that dozens of people, who were awaiting to be evacuated, have lost their lives and injured as a result of the rocket strikes against the railway station of the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine. This tragic event has once again demonstrated the importance and urgency of establishing humanitarian corridors to ensure safe evacuation of civilians," a press release posted on the ministry’s website reads.

Turkey also strongly reiterates "its call for an end to this devastating war by immediately declaring a ceasefire."

Earlier, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said that as a result of the shelling by Russian troops of the railway station in Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), 50 people were killed, including five children.