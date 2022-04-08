Facts

21:20 08.04.2022

Turkish MFA: We’re deeply saddened by deaths and injuries of people waiting for evacuation in Kramatorsk, call for immediate ceasefire

1 min read
Turkish MFA: We’re deeply saddened by deaths and injuries of people waiting for evacuation in Kramatorsk, call for immediate ceasefire

The Turkish Foreign Ministry says that the deaths and injuries of people in Kramatorsk (Donetsk region) as a result of a missile strike once again demonstrated the importance of creating humanitarian corridors to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that dozens of people, who were awaiting to be evacuated, have lost their lives and injured as a result of the rocket strikes against the railway station of the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine. This tragic event has once again demonstrated the importance and urgency of establishing humanitarian corridors to ensure safe evacuation of civilians," a press release posted on the ministry’s website reads.

Turkey also strongly reiterates "its call for an end to this devastating war by immediately declaring a ceasefire."

Earlier, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said that as a result of the shelling by Russian troops of the railway station in Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), 50 people were killed, including five children.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky thanks European Commission for fifth sanctions package, but believes it is not enough

Von der Leyen gives Zelensky questionnaire for EU accession

We share common values ​​– Zelensky after talks with von der Leyen

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

Ukraine to apply to EU this summer – Yermak

LATEST

War unites not only Ukraine, but also EU – Zelensky

Zelensky thanks European Commission for fifth sanctions package, but believes it is not enough

Von der Leyen gives Zelensky questionnaire for EU accession

We share common values ​​– Zelensky after talks with von der Leyen

Some 31,000 Mariupol residents forcibly taken to Russia or in so-called 'DPR'

AFU General Staff: Russian invaders in temporarily occupied territories rob houses, steal cars, detain Ukrainian citizens

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

There are dead and wounded due to night missile strike on Krasnosilka village – Regional Military Administration

Ukraine to apply to EU this summer – Yermak

Russians not interested in military service under contract – Ukraine's Defense Intelligence

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD