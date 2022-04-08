Facts

21:20 08.04.2022

We share common values ​​– Zelensky after talks with von der Leyen

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, after talks with Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, said that Ukraine and the European Union share the same values: freedom, dignity, the right to choose and human rights.

First of all, the head of state thanked the head of the European Commission for his visit to Ukraine and the trip to Bucha.

"This is a very powerful signal that Ukraine and the European Union are together. This confirms that we will work together. The most important thing is that we share the same values. And that is what we are fighting for. For freedom, for the rights of our people, for the right to choose, for the right to defend, be born, live and live long in our free state," Zelensky said at a joint briefing with Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv.

