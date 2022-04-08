Some 31,000 Mariupol residents forcibly taken to Russia or in so-called 'DPR'

Some 31,000 residents of Mariupol were forcibly taken to the territory of Russia or to the so-called "DPR," city mayor Vadym Boichenko has said.

"We already have a verified list, these are 31,000 Mariupol residents who were forcibly taken to the territory of Russia or to the so-called 'DPR.' They go through various humiliations. We know that they take fingerprints from them, force them to sign various documents and are very tough on employees of the municipal sector or other government agencies. This means that people sit for weeks and wait for this so-called filtration. People are brought into the very depths of Russia – Tomsk, Tambov, Astrakhan and other regions of Russia, "Boichenko said on the air of the FREEDOM television project.

As for the departure or removal of residents of the city to the part of the territory controlled by Ukraine, he said that today only one humanitarian corridor Berdiansk-Zaporizhia is working.

"And this story: intermittently, not every day, but, nevertheless, more than 94,000 Mariupol residents have already been evacuated through this corridor... Today they are witnessing the crimes committed by Russia in Mariupol," the mayor said.