AFU General Staff: Russian invaders in temporarily occupied territories rob houses, steal cars, detain Ukrainian citizens

Servicemen of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine commit illegal acts against the civilian population, in particular, rob houses, steal cars and detain Ukrainian citizens, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Friday.

It clarifies that the occupying authorities in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region received instructions from Russian curators about the return to these territories of people who left during January and February 2022 for Russia.

"Under the instructions of local administrations, citizens must return to the settlements at the place of registration or residence after two months of stay in Russia," the General Staff said.