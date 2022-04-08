Facts

20:50 08.04.2022

AFU General Staff: Russian invaders in temporarily occupied territories rob houses, steal cars, detain Ukrainian citizens

1 min read
Servicemen of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine commit illegal acts against the civilian population, in particular, rob houses, steal cars and detain Ukrainian citizens, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Friday.

"In the temporarily occupied territories, the enemy continues to violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law by committing unlawful acts against the civilian population, including robbing premises, stealing vehicles and detaining citizens of Ukraine," the AFU said.

It clarifies that the occupying authorities in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region received instructions from Russian curators about the return to these territories of people who left during January and February 2022 for Russia.

"Under the instructions of local administrations, citizens must return to the settlements at the place of registration or residence after two months of stay in Russia," the General Staff said.

