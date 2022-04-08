Georgian PM: Kyiv's allegation on Tbilisi's role in smuggling goods to Russia libelous

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has described the Ukrainian leadership's allegations on the use of Georgian territory for supplying Russia with cargo under international sanctions as libelous.

"It's very hard for me to hear such libelous accusations from Ukraine. This is a politically motivated statement not upheld by any fact," Garibashvili told journalists on Friday.

He described Kyiv's claim that the Georgian government is involved in smuggling goods to Russia as "absurd."

"We are, in full coordination with our partners, exchanging information on the passage of cargo across our territory in live mode, and there should be no questions here," Garibashvili said.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's intelligence service said last week that a route for smuggling goods to Russia via Georgian territory might be functioning and that the Georgian government is aware of this.

Tbilisi has repeatedly dismissed this accusation and demanded that Kyiv provide evidence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered on March 1 that the Ukrainian ambassador be recalled from Tbilisi because of the Georgian government's refusal to impose sanctions on Russia and obstructing Georgian volunteers from travelling to Ukraine to join the fighting.