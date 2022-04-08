Shelling carried out on all settlements on disengagement line, enemy prepares for massive offensive

Russian troops are constantly shelling the settlements of Donetsk region, which are located on the disengagement line, especially Avdiyivka and Vuhledar, the enemy is preparing for an escalation and a massive offensive, Head of Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"The evacuation is carried out from Avdiyivka, Vuhledar, Maryiynka, Kurakhove - from all the settlements that are located on the disengagement line. The shelling is carried out literally around the clock. Especially in Avdiyivka and Vuhledar. The enemy is preparing for a massive escalation and massive offensives," Kyrylenko said during online briefing on Friday in Kyiv.

Answering the question whether it is possible to deliver humanitarian aid to the population, Kyrylenko said: "Humanitarian aid is being delivered... The enemy, unfortunately, has the opportunity to see it, and understand where it will be given out," the head of the regional military administration said, recalling that in Vuhledar Russian troops fired mortars at a distribution point for humanitarian aid.

"They shell everything: all civilian infrastructure, critical infrastructure, critical medical infrastructure… No matter how you perceive my calls to leave, the enemy will stop at nothing…. They resort to such means as cruise missiles, aviation - exclusively against local civilian population," the head of the regional administration said.