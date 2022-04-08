Arakhamia: our task at Ukraine-Russia talks is to consolidate Armed Forces' successes

The task of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia on a draft treaty on security guarantees for Ukraine is to legally consolidate successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, head of the Ukrainian delegation, leader of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said.

"Our task at the talks is to legally consolidate successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Their strength and courage form a negotiating position for us," Arakhamia wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

He stressed that this is why today he spoke with the combat commanders of the North (Pivnich) task force in Chernihiv region.

"We wanted to hear their position on what can be a compromise for us and what is unacceptable. It was very useful to talk about this in a closed format. We plan to visit other regions in the coming days in order to hold similar meetings with the military," the MP said.

In another Telegram post, Arakhamia said he visited Chernihiv region on Thursday, together with Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko and Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

