Facts

20:45 07.04.2022

Head of Turkish diplomacy confirms Ankara's readiness to provide further support to Ukraine – Kuleba

1 min read
Head of Turkish diplomacy confirms Ankara's readiness to provide further support to Ukraine – Kuleba

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu confirmed Ankara's readiness to provide further support to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Turkey remains Ukraine's true and reliable partner. My counterpart and friend Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu affirmed Ankara's commitment to provide Ukraine with further support. Grateful to the Turkish side for its tireless diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter on Thursday.

 

More news:

https://t.me/interfaxuk_eng

https://t.me/interfaxua

https://t.me/interfax_uk

 

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,611 civilians, 2,227 injured - UN

Three evacuation trains blocked due to shelling in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

European Parliament President calls for sanctioning all members of Putin's United Russia party

LATEST

Poland demands creation of intl commission to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine – PM

US Senate unanimously supports ban on energy imports from Russia

Blinken believes Europe committed to abandoning Russian energy sources

Latvian diplomats resume work in Kyiv

Russia's membership in UN Human Rights Council suspended - Kuleba

Russia continues to regroup troops to attempt offensive in eastern Ukraine

Interior Minister: there will be thousands of missing Ukrainians

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,611 civilians, 2,227 injured - UN

Three evacuation trains blocked due to shelling in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD