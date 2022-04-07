Head of Turkish diplomacy confirms Ankara's readiness to provide further support to Ukraine – Kuleba

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu confirmed Ankara's readiness to provide further support to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Turkey remains Ukraine's true and reliable partner. My counterpart and friend Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu affirmed Ankara's commitment to provide Ukraine with further support. Grateful to the Turkish side for its tireless diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter on Thursday.

