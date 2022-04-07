Blinken believes Europe committed to abandoning Russian energy sources

The United States sees Europe's determination to end its dependence on Russian energy, but understands that this cannot happen overnight, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said on Thursday.

He told reporters in Brussels that he has heard very clearly about Europe's commitment to end this dependency. Time after time the United States sees Russia using energy resources as leverage.

Explaining that cutting off Russian energy is a gradual process, Blinken said that it cannot be done in a snap.

