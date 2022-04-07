US Senate unanimously supports ban on energy imports from Russia

U.S. senators supported a bill to ban the import of energy resources from Russia and for other purposes.

According to the statement on the Senate's website, this decision was taken unanimously, it was supported by all 100 senators of both parties.

Prior to it, the initiative to deprive Russia and Belarus of the most favored nation status in trade was also unanimously supported.

The Hill publication said these votes ended weeks of negotiations that stalled the passage of legislation, and it is important that they were passed before the senators left for a two-week break. It clarified that the bill to remove Russia and Belarus' most-favoured-nation trade status would also reauthorize Magnitsky sanctions against human rights violations and corruption, with penalties such as visa bans or asset freezes.

Hill said that since the Senate made amendments to both bills, they must be passed by the House of Representatives before they hit President Joe Biden's desk. The House of Representatives is also expected to approve the bills on Thursday, having previously voted on them on March 9 and March 17.

