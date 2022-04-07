Russia continues to regroup troops to attempt offensive in eastern Ukraine

Russian troops continue to regroup to form an offensive grouping in eastern Ukraine, and are also building up the aviation component and command and control systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"The enemy is concentrating the main efforts on capturing the city of Mariupol, conducting an offensive in Izium region and trying to break through the defenses in the Donetsk direction," the General Staff said on Facebook.

In Pivdennobuzk direction, the enemy is trying to prevent further advancement of units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and improve the tactical position of their units in some areas.

In Volyn direction, there is a possibility of enemy missile and bomb attacks on military and civilian infrastructure from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

In Polissia direction, the enemy did not carry out active actions, the units of the invaders withdrawn to the territory of the Republic of Belarus are performing demonstration actions in order to prevent the transfer of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the specified area to other directions.

Separate units of the Russian invaders from the Eastern military district and the airborne troops of the Russian armed forces, after leaving Ukraine, restoring combat capability and regrouping on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, will probably be sent to strengthen the grouping of enemy troops in Slobozhansky direction.

In Siverske direction, the enemy is completing the regrouping and restoration of the combat capability of the units of the Central military district in certain areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions. The possibility of further deployment of these units to other operational areas, including for combat operations in Donetsk and Luhansk directions, is not ruled out.

In Slobozhansky direction, Russian troops are taking active measures to build up the command and control system in the interests of the offensive grouping of troops.

In Kharkiv region, up to five battalion tactical groups of the enemy continue to blockade the city and fire at it from multiple rocket launchers, cannon artillery and mortars.

The occupiers are holding the city of Izium, trying to continue the offensive in the direction of Sloviansk and Barvinkove.

In Donetsk and Tavriysk directions, the enemy continues to fire and conduct assault operations. Inflicts missile and bomb strikes, conducts artillery fire on the civilian infrastructure of settlements. The port of Berdiansk is used by the invaders to overturn weapons, military equipment and personnel.

The enemy also intensified efforts in Severodonetsk direction. He is trying to continue the offensive in the areas of the settlements of Donetsk, Novotoshkivske and Popasna.

The General Staff expects that the invaders will soon try to break through the Ukrainian defenses in Severodonetsky, Avdiyivsky and Kurakhivsky regions.

In Pivdennobuzky direction, the enemy fired artillery, and in some directions used army aviation. He is trying to continue offensive operations in the direction of the village of Oleksandrivka.

Enemy ship groupings in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas continue to carry out missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, carry out tasks to isolate the combat area and conduct reconnaissance.

The occupying authorities continue to restrict the rights of Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories. Thus, in Zaporizhia region, the Russian invaders forbade the exit of males towards the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. There is also an increase in the shortage of essential goods, especially food, which in the future may lead to a complication of the humanitarian situation in the region occupied by Russian invaders.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces, inflicting damage, continue to push back the enemy and liberate the territories temporarily occupied by the invaders in certain areas.

