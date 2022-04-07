Facts

Interior Minister: there will be thousands of missing Ukrainians

Interior Minister: there will be thousands of missing Ukrainians

In the coming months, data will be collected on thousands of missing Ukrainians, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky believes.

"I think the next few months will be spent on collecting data on the missing. I am sure that it will be thousands and thousands of names," the minister told reporters in Borodianka, Kyiv region, on Thursday, where the rubble of houses destroyed by air strikes continues to be cleared.

The minister added "today, there is no contact with several hundred people from Borodianka, they are missing. Several hundred people only in Borodianka."

