War in Ukraine kills at least 1,611 civilians, 2,227 injured - UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 24:00 on April 6 amounted to 3,838 civilians (3,776 in the report a day earlier), including 1,611 dead (1,563), reports the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are much higher as information is delayed from some areas of intense fighting and many reports are still awaiting confirmation," the document says.

According to him, this applies, for example, to Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are reports of numerous civilian casualties. They are subject to further verification and are not included in the above statistics.

"The majority of civilian deaths or injuries were caused by the use of explosive devices with a wide area of effect, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, as well as rocket and air strikes," the report says.

According to confirmed UN data, 409 men, 240 women, 43 boys and 25 girls died, while the sex of 63 children and 831 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 2,227 injured there were 45 girls and 42 boys, as well as 104 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared with the previous day, according to the UN, one child died and three more were injured.

OHCHR indicates that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on April 7, there were 425 (420) dead and 833 (821) injured in government-controlled territories, and 67 (67) dead and 259 (259) injured in the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed "republics."

More news:

https://t.me/interfaxuk_eng

https://t.me/interfaxua

https://t.me/interfax_uk