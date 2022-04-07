Facts

17:56 07.04.2022

G7 bans energy, other new investments in Russia - statement

1 min read
G7 bans energy, other new investments in Russia - statement

The G7 leaders have decided to ban any new investment in key areas of Russia's economy, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are therefore banning new investment in key sectors of the Russian economy, including the energy sector," the G7 heads of state and government stated.

Furthermore, the G7 "will continue to disconnect Russian banks from the global financial system," they said.

"We will escalate pressure, including by imposing additional sanctions on state-owned entities that comprise the main drivers of Russia's economy," the statement said.

The G7 will also continue taking restrictive measures against representatives of Russian "elites and their family members" and are ready to take further measures against Russia's defense industry.

 

More news:

https://t.me/interfaxuk_eng

https://t.me/interfaxua

https://t.me/interfax_uk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,611 civilians, 2,227 injured - UN

Three evacuation trains blocked due to shelling in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

European Parliament President calls for sanctioning all members of Putin's United Russia party

LATEST

Poland demands creation of intl commission to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine – PM

US Senate unanimously supports ban on energy imports from Russia

Head of Turkish diplomacy confirms Ankara's readiness to provide further support to Ukraine – Kuleba

Blinken believes Europe committed to abandoning Russian energy sources

Latvian diplomats resume work in Kyiv

Russia's membership in UN Human Rights Council suspended - Kuleba

Russia continues to regroup troops to attempt offensive in eastern Ukraine

Interior Minister: there will be thousands of missing Ukrainians

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,611 civilians, 2,227 injured - UN

Three evacuation trains blocked due to shelling in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD