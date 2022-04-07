G7 bans energy, other new investments in Russia - statement

The G7 leaders have decided to ban any new investment in key areas of Russia's economy, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are therefore banning new investment in key sectors of the Russian economy, including the energy sector," the G7 heads of state and government stated.

Furthermore, the G7 "will continue to disconnect Russian banks from the global financial system," they said.

"We will escalate pressure, including by imposing additional sanctions on state-owned entities that comprise the main drivers of Russia's economy," the statement said.

The G7 will also continue taking restrictive measures against representatives of Russian "elites and their family members" and are ready to take further measures against Russia's defense industry.

