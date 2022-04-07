We must talk to Russians in order to prevent other 'Buchas' - Kuleba

It is necessary to speak with Russians in order to prevent other "Buchas" and see how this war can be ended, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"You are asking the right question: how is it to talk to Russians after all that has happened. I have only one question for the Russians: who are they? Where do they come from that they have no compassion or empathy for either the children they rape, or the women and girls they rape and kill, or the civilian population, or the elderly, even animals and pets. They kill pets. As for Bucha, I don't understand who they are, who these people are. In asking myself this question, I also understand that in order to prevent other "Buchas" we must speak and see how we can end this war," Kuleba said at a press conference after participating in a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels in Thursday.

The minister added that the positions of the delegations in the negotiations will be determined by the success of the respective armies on the battlefield and the impact of the sanctions imposed against Russia.

"These are the two main criteria that make our or their position stronger in the negotiations. And of course, we are fully focused on ensuring that we are stronger and win in the end," Kuleba stressed.